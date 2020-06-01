All apartments in World Golf Village
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:44 PM

1445 Riva Del Garda Way

1445 Rive Del Garda Way · (904) 295-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1445 Rive Del Garda Way, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac lot across from clubhouse & community pool in Murabella community in popular World Golf Village area. Desirable Villa Carmel floor plan by Standard Pacific home. Features an open floor plan with dramatic ceiling, formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, 42'' maple cabinets, dining room, spacious bedroom, master bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub, guest bedrooms with Jack-N-Jill bath, patio with room for pool in backyard. Murabella features a clubhouse, fitness center, playground, community pool with waterslide tower & lap pool, tennis courts, multi-purpose sports court, softball diamond, soccer field, volleyball court and party pavilion.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have any available units?
1445 Riva Del Garda Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have?
Some of 1445 Riva Del Garda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Riva Del Garda Way currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Riva Del Garda Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Riva Del Garda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way offer parking?
No, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way does not offer parking.
Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have a pool?
Yes, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way has a pool.
Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have accessible units?
No, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Riva Del Garda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Riva Del Garda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
