2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
195 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Windermere, FL
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
31 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Results within 1 mile of Windermere
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Windermere
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
10 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Kirkman North
20 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Metro West
33 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Florida Center
10 Units Available
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
Signature Lakes
49 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1132 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Kirkman North
26 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1011 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Millenia
48 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1342 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1257 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
12 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1211 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
23 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Silver Ridge
24 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1122 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Metro West
41 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1108 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
8 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Kirkman South
39 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
943 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Kirkman North
15 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1033 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
