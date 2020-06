Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The LAGOON is coming soon! Now is your chance to live in this awesome community and enjoy over 5 acres of pristine water fun! This home features tile in all the wet areas and carpeting throughout. Close to shopping, dining, and minutes to the major highways.