Apartment List
/
FL
/
williamsburg
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL with garage

Williamsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
10866 WHEATON COURT
10866 Wheaton Court, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet and convenient Williamsburg.

1 of 17

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5939 Petunia Lane
5939 Petunia Lane, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1952 sqft
5939 Petunia Lane Available 05/15/20 FREE RENT - 3 Bedrm Home Near Sea World For Rent (SEE TERMS) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!**** Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Dr.
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Drive, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1851 sqft
Listing Agent - Cristine Cosentino - cristinecosentino@gmail.com - 407-234-2084 - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage house with a very spacious living/dining room. Centrally located, few minutes away from Dr. P.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE
5356 Watervista Drive, Williamsburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2891 sqft
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with screened in private pool. Gated Community, nestled in the small town of Williamsburg in South Orlando close to the attractions, airport, shopping and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,037
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hunters Creek
13 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,267
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
170 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
11833 Westwood Blvd.
11833 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Step outside and into a world of quiet serenity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
12051 International Drive
12051 International Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
974 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133
8036 Cool Breeze Dr Unit 133, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1777 sqft
Live where others vacation, LITERALLY! Very Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent at Vista Cay.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Heritage Place
1 Unit Available
12868 Gettysburg Circle
12868 Gettysburg Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1809 sqft
Great Location, well maintained spacious home with pool! House features tile through out, eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, open floor plan, & auto garage door opener. New Roof! Close to shopping, schools, 417 & more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3172 AQUA VIRGO LOOP
3172 Aqua Virgo Loop, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1767 sqft
From the moment you enter this beautiful mediterranean 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home, you will be ready to call it yours. As you enter, the second story windows shine natural light onto your first floor open concept living/dinning/kitchen area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE
11630 Darlington Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1657 sqft
This gorgeous home is A MUST SEE! Updated kitchen with granite counter top, blinds throughout the house, updated master shower and beautiful appliances. Property is close to major roads and parks in the zip code with the BEST SCHOOLS.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5051 TIDEVIEW CIRCLE
5051 Tideview Cir Unit 75, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1741 sqft
Are you relocating to or within ORLANDO, the City of Beautiful? Do you need a new place? Would you like to live in a MAINTENANCE-FREE, RESORT-STYLE home, and VACATION every single day? This townhouse AWAITS YOU with technically THREE SUITES - THREE
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Williamsburg, FL

Williamsburg, Florida hasn't always been in Orange County. In reality, the location of Williamsburg, FL, once had a much less appealing name -- Mosquito County! Eventually, and luckily, the town's county was renamed Orange County in 1845, when Florida finally became a state. And it makes sense, too, because of the plethora of orange groves in the area!

Williamsburg, FL, is a tiny town that is located in a greater metropolitan area -- the greater Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. And it's not just a greater metropolitan area in terms of size (although the city is quite big), it's also greater because it's one of the greatest tourism and travel destinations in the entire world! Of course, Orlando, FL is home to some of the best theme parks on the entire planet; there's Universal Orlando and its two parks (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure) , Walt Disney World and its four parks (the Magic Kingdom, Disney Studios, the Animal Kingdom, EPCOT), as well as a slew of other attractions, including Sea World, Discovery Cove, and more. If you're looking for a place that affords suburban living really close to some world-class entertainment, this is the place for you. Not only is Williamsburg right in the heart of all the theme park and resort action, it's just a short drive from downtown Orlando, so you can also enjoy big city amenities and attractions whenever you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Williamsburg, FL

Williamsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliamsburg 3 BedroomsWilliamsburg Accessible Apartments
Williamsburg Apartments with BalconyWilliamsburg Apartments with GarageWilliamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking
Williamsburg Apartments with PoolWilliamsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerWilliamsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College