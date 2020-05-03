All apartments in Whiskey Creek
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:13 PM

8270 Pathfinder LOOP

8270 Pathfinder Loop · (239) 939-2411
Location

8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL 33919
Whiskey Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 832 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool. Bright and sunny condo with wood cabinets, corian counters and stainless steel appliances. King in master and queen in spare. 5 X 10 Storage outside condo. Wonderful sunny screened Lanai overlooking lake, fountain and pool. This is the ONLY model with Kitchen & Dinette overlooking lake, all others have Kitchens in the back, no view! This is the COVETED FLOOR PLAN & VIEW! NO PETS & NO SMOKING. (if less than 6 months, there will be a 11.5% short term tax added, Florida State & County law).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have any available units?
8270 Pathfinder LOOP has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have?
Some of 8270 Pathfinder LOOP's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8270 Pathfinder LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8270 Pathfinder LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8270 Pathfinder LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whiskey Creek.
Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP offer parking?
No, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP has a pool.
Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8270 Pathfinder LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8270 Pathfinder LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
