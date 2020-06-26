9907 NEW PARKE ROAD

Amenities
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Huge walk in pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features a gas range, breakfast bar and eat-in breakfast nook. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, ping-pong tables, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!