Westchase, FL
9907 NEW PARKE ROAD
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

9907 NEW PARKE ROAD

9907 New Parke Road · No Longer Available
Location

9907 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Huge walk in pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features a gas range, breakfast bar and eat-in breakfast nook. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, ping-pong tables, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have any available units?
9907 NEW PARKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have?
Some of 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9907 NEW PARKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD has a pool.
Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9907 NEW PARKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

