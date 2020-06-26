9907 NEW PARKE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Huge walk in pantry/laundry room with washer/ dryer. The kitchen features a gas range, breakfast bar and eat-in breakfast nook. Enjoy all of the Westchase amenities including 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds, ping-pong tables, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Top rated schools. Pet friendly. This one won’t last long!