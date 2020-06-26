All apartments in Westchase
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9638 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9638 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Come & see this lovely townhome in West Chase. Recently renovated with newer appliances. Loft area overlooks the great room, with a nice lake view! Call now to see this before it's gone!

Sorry No pets, no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9638 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
