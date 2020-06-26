9110 Carolina Wren Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

NEWER Townhome in a great Tampa location that is close to great rated schools, shopping malls, Costco, tons of dining, entertainment, etc. Located in West Lake in a gated community this is just what you have been looking for. This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and kitchen all open. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, large closet pantry, and a breakfast bar. There is also a half-bath. Upstairs features the master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the sounds of the pond and fountain as you relax on your open lanai or visit the community pool and cabana.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.