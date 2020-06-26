All apartments in Westchase
9110 Carolina Wren Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM

9110 Carolina Wren Dr

9110 Carolina Wren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Carolina Wren Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NEWER Townhome in a great Tampa location that is close to great rated schools, shopping malls, Costco, tons of dining, entertainment, etc. Located in West Lake in a gated community this is just what you have been looking for. This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and kitchen all open. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, large closet pantry, and a breakfast bar. There is also a half-bath. Upstairs features the master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the sounds of the pond and fountain as you relax on your open lanai or visit the community pool and cabana.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have any available units?
9110 Carolina Wren Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have?
Some of 9110 Carolina Wren Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Carolina Wren Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Carolina Wren Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Carolina Wren Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr offers parking.
Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr has a pool.
Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have accessible units?
No, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Carolina Wren Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9110 Carolina Wren Dr has units with air conditioning.
