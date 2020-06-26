9110 Carolina Wren Dr

Amenities
NEWER Townhome in a great Tampa location that is close to great rated schools, shopping malls, Costco, tons of dining, entertainment, etc. Located in West Lake in a gated community this is just what you have been looking for. This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and kitchen all open. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, large closet pantry, and a breakfast bar. There is also a half-bath. Upstairs features the master suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the sounds of the pond and fountain as you relax on your open lanai or visit the community pool and cabana.
$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.