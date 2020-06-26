12477 BERKELEY SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy the convenience of living in a very nice townhome in a centralized location of Westchase, Tampa. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home includes ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor and newly installed carpet on the second floor. You'll appreciate the large kitchen featuring stone countertops, a view into the oversized living/dining area, pantry, a washer/dryer closet, and sliding glass doors that open into your private screened-in patio. Outside of the patio is a sizeable back yard that is shared by members of the community. The second-floor bedrooms feature plenty of closet space and high vaulted ceilings. A large bathroom separates the bedrooms and includes a dual sink vanity and modernized shower tile. Benefit from living in this local community of Berkeley Square by playing tennis, swimming at the pool, and perfecting your golf game. When living here, you're conveniently located 1 block from Publix, many shops and restaurants, Tampa International Mall, the airport and more. There are multiple playgrounds, community tennis courts, walking nature trails. No Pets for this townhome. Available immediatly.