Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

12373 Berkeley Square Drive

12373 Berkeley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12373 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath, 2-story Townhome in Berkeley Square with 1,184 SF has an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo and half bath downstairs. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Appliances include range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is an inside utility with washer/dryer hookups. Nice sized Screened Porch with great garden view and storage closet. Upstairs you will find two nice size bedrooms each with en-suit bathrooms. There is one assigned parking space, lawn care is performed by the community association. Berkeley Square has access to all the Westchase amenities which include: Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Parks, Natural Trails, Outdoor Exercise Equipment, and Basketball Courts & Sports Fields. Most convenient location in Westchase for the Swim & Tennis Center. Water, sewer and trash included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have poor rental history.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have any available units?
12373 Berkeley Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have?
Some of 12373 Berkeley Square Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12373 Berkeley Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12373 Berkeley Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12373 Berkeley Square Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive offers parking.
Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive has a pool.
Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12373 Berkeley Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12373 Berkeley Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
