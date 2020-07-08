12373 Berkeley Square Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

This 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath, 2-story Townhome in Berkeley Square with 1,184 SF has an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo and half bath downstairs. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Appliances include range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is an inside utility with washer/dryer hookups. Nice sized Screened Porch with great garden view and storage closet. Upstairs you will find two nice size bedrooms each with en-suit bathrooms. There is one assigned parking space, lawn care is performed by the community association. Berkeley Square has access to all the Westchase amenities which include: Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Parks, Natural Trails, Outdoor Exercise Equipment, and Basketball Courts & Sports Fields. Most convenient location in Westchase for the Swim & Tennis Center. Water, sewer and trash included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.