11032 Blaine Top Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

See the Video Property Tour



Available Now! This beautiful end unit townhouse has 3-bedrooms and 2.5-bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Enjoy this great floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an open feel. Master suite is on the first floor, very spacious, with California walk-in closet. The master en-suite features double vanity, open shower stall and separate toilet room. Eat-in kitchen features updated wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances of side by side fridge, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Nice screened patio with a private fenced backyard. Upstairs is an open loft area, full bath and the additional bedrooms. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook-ups. This community has a pool and easy access to Veterans expressway, restaurants, shopping, Movie Theater, Citrus Park Mall, Tampa International Airport and much more. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.