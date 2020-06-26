All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11032 Blaine Top Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11032 Blaine Top Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:20 PM

11032 Blaine Top Place

11032 Blaine Top Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11032 Blaine Top Place, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
See the Video Property Tour

Available Now! This beautiful end unit townhouse has 3-bedrooms and 2.5-bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Enjoy this great floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an open feel. Master suite is on the first floor, very spacious, with California walk-in closet. The master en-suite features double vanity, open shower stall and separate toilet room. Eat-in kitchen features updated wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances of side by side fridge, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Nice screened patio with a private fenced backyard. Upstairs is an open loft area, full bath and the additional bedrooms. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook-ups. This community has a pool and easy access to Veterans expressway, restaurants, shopping, Movie Theater, Citrus Park Mall, Tampa International Airport and much more. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 Blaine Top Place have any available units?
11032 Blaine Top Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11032 Blaine Top Place have?
Some of 11032 Blaine Top Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 Blaine Top Place currently offering any rent specials?
11032 Blaine Top Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 Blaine Top Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11032 Blaine Top Place is pet friendly.
Does 11032 Blaine Top Place offer parking?
Yes, 11032 Blaine Top Place offers parking.
Does 11032 Blaine Top Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11032 Blaine Top Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 Blaine Top Place have a pool?
Yes, 11032 Blaine Top Place has a pool.
Does 11032 Blaine Top Place have accessible units?
No, 11032 Blaine Top Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 Blaine Top Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11032 Blaine Top Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11032 Blaine Top Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11032 Blaine Top Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg