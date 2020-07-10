28 Apartments under $900 for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

AL
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
95 Easthampton D
95 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
615 sqft
Must be 55+ ADULTS ONLYGREAT RENTAL HOME OAK LAMINAITE FLOOR IN BEDROOM TILE IN LIVING KITCHEN AND BATHQUIET AND PRIVATE SECURE AND SAFE

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
98 Stratford H
98 Stratford H, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
740 sqft
Nice an bright perfect,ground floor oversized one bedroom,bath and half bath with washer/dryer.,turnkey condo,walking distance to lake , clubhouse and transportation.This the one you have been looking for.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
67 Norwich C
67 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Come and rent this super clean and nice 2nd floor condo, totally furnished in Century Village community.... You will have access to all the amenities in this fabulous community... this one won't last....

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
40 Norwich B
40 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom corner condo. Bright and clean.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
91 Waltham
91 Clinton Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF CENTURY VILLAGE IN A 55 COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENTIES ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE, THEATER, WORK OUT ROOMS, AND MANY POOLS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND DINING ROOM.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Century Village
123 Canterbury E
123 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
1B/1B Condo Century Village ( Active 55+ Community) - Great unit in a wonderful 55+ Community with everything you could ever need.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
262 Camden K
262 Benton Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Nice unit in 55+ community with amenities. Annual lease. Fresh paint. Free shuttle bus within community, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis, billiards, health club, picnic areas, shuffleboard and 1200+ seat state of the art theater.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
254 Dorchester
254 Dorchester K, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
WATER VIEW WITH CUL-DE-SAC AND HASTINGS FITNESS. FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR WITH CENTURY VILLAGE AMENTIES ALL ACTIVITIES INCLUDED WITH BUS SERVICE. CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND DINING

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
154 Northampton
154 Northampton H, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
GREAT WATER VIEW IN 55 OVER COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENTIES.CLOSE TO KENT POOL AND SHOPPING AND DINING

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
15 Kingswood A
15 Kingswood, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
55 and over, Great Unit! Clean and Move-in Ready! Second floor entry, Free Laundry Facility, Tile floor, Newer front door, enclosed balcony with beautiful garden view.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
239 Northampton L
239 Northampton Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
615 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bath, upgraded unit. All Tile floor, garden view, 2nd floor unit. No pets, No smoking. 55 Plus community with lots of amenities, including transportation, clubhouse, pools, gym, theater. Nice and clean, ready for move in.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Tropical Ridge
223 N E Street
223 North E Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
400 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, new kitchen, Blinds, new bath and ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! NEW INTERIOR PAINT, walk in closet, Terrazzo flooring, Great location (walk to downtown and the beaches) and neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
101 Lucerne Avenue
101 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$900
300 sqft
In the Heart of it all! Great updated efficiency in downtown Lake Worth. It's less than a mile to the ocean and one block from the intra-coastal. Large common room to enjoy reading or relaxing and a fenced yard with gazebo for outdoor fun.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
225 Bonnie Boulevard
225 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
Age 55 plus.Ground floor condo with parking and clubhouse just steps away.Close to elevator and laundry. Rented annually and partially furnished with bedroom, living room and dining sets.Condo association requires 700 credit score.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
500 W Village Green Circle
500 Village Green Cir W, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
Age 55 plus adult community.New laminate floors. Near laundry and elevator. Freshly painted.I year lease required. Hurricane shutters in front and rear.NO PETS!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3039 Avenue J
3039 Avenue J, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great location for this 1/1. Spacious and ready for move in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Palm Park
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
102 S LAKESIDE DR
102 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in the heart of Lake Worth with water included! Open floor plan with new paint/tile and hurricane impact doors and windows. Fenced in backyard area. Just a short walk to Lake Ave and right beside Bryant Park and the Intracoastal.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
100 South Boulevard
100 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1104 sqft
Affordable, sunny, & spacious second floor 2 BE/2 BA unit * Pergo floor in living area and both bedrooms (no carpet here) *Tiles in dinning area, kitchen, hall * All impact windows*Big, bright balcony*Plenty of closets & storage*Active 55+
Rent Report
West Palm Beach

July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Palm Beach rents declined slightly over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,392 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in West Palm Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,392 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

