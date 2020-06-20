All apartments in West Little River
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue

10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue, West Little River, FL 33147
West Little River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10323 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue Apt #10323, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. This newly renovated duplex is a 3/2 with large rooms with closets to complement. In addition, it has new kitchens and bathrooms. The yard is fenced with a laundry room for your convenience. Home comes with appliances and hurricane shutters. There is also a bus stop footsteps away making it easy to commute. All pets are welcomed [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593206 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue have any available units?
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
