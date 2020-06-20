Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue Apt #10323, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. This newly renovated duplex is a 3/2 with large rooms with closets to complement. In addition, it has new kitchens and bathrooms. The yard is fenced with a laundry room for your convenience. Home comes with appliances and hurricane shutters. There is also a bus stop footsteps away making it easy to commute. All pets are welcomed [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593206 ]