West Lealman, FL
7799 46th Ave N
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

7799 46th Ave N

7799 46th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7799 46th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this COMPLETELY renovated rental home! This 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage property is located very close to Target, Tyrone Mall area, additional retail/restaurants, and a very short 10 minute drive to the beach or 15 minutes to highly sought after Johns Pass! Mostly all of the major components are newer including a 30 year metal roof (2017), vinyl siding (2019), HVAC (2017), electric garage opener (2019), tankless water heater (2017), electric- newer panel (2017), windows (2018), newer insulation, LED recessed lighting, Nest thermostat and new ceiling fans, covered patio, upgraded vinyl (2019) fenced yard with freshly landscaped/sod & irrigation (2017)! One cannot find another property with all of these major upgrades already done in a rental! The BRAND NEW Kitchen does not disappoint boasting soft closing drawers/cabinetry, undercabinet LED lighting, new stainless appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar and ample prep space! The bedrooms are adequately sized with beautiful, original hardwood flooring. The large Living Room has brand new carpet. In many areas of the home you will notice the gorgeous, modern porcelain tile and upgraded light fixtures. If a modern bathroom with an attractive walk in shower and decorative mosaic tile is what you are looking for, look no further! Property was tented for WDO in 2017.

(RLNE5769210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7799 46th Ave N have any available units?
7799 46th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 7799 46th Ave N have?
Some of 7799 46th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7799 46th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7799 46th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7799 46th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7799 46th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 7799 46th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7799 46th Ave N offers parking.
Does 7799 46th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7799 46th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7799 46th Ave N have a pool?
No, 7799 46th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7799 46th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7799 46th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7799 46th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7799 46th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7799 46th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7799 46th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

