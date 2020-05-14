7799 46th Ave N

Amenities

Welcome to this COMPLETELY renovated rental home! This 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage property is located very close to Target, Tyrone Mall area, additional retail/restaurants, and a very short 10 minute drive to the beach or 15 minutes to highly sought after Johns Pass! Mostly all of the major components are newer including a 30 year metal roof (2017), vinyl siding (2019), HVAC (2017), electric garage opener (2019), tankless water heater (2017), electric- newer panel (2017), windows (2018), newer insulation, LED recessed lighting, Nest thermostat and new ceiling fans, covered patio, upgraded vinyl (2019) fenced yard with freshly landscaped/sod & irrigation (2017)! One cannot find another property with all of these major upgrades already done in a rental! The BRAND NEW Kitchen does not disappoint boasting soft closing drawers/cabinetry, undercabinet LED lighting, new stainless appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar and ample prep space! The bedrooms are adequately sized with beautiful, original hardwood flooring. The large Living Room has brand new carpet. In many areas of the home you will notice the gorgeous, modern porcelain tile and upgraded light fixtures. If a modern bathroom with an attractive walk in shower and decorative mosaic tile is what you are looking for, look no further! Property was tented for WDO in 2017.



(RLNE5769210)