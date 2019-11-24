All apartments in West Lealman
7693 JUSTIN COURT N
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

7693 JUSTIN COURT N

7693 Justin Court North · No Longer Available
Location

7693 Justin Court North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to PARADISE!!!! You will just fall in love with this spacious 3/2/2 Mediterranean style Seminole home on quiet cul-de-sac that is now available for lease! Tucked away in the splendid hidden Westchester Estates neighborhood this home has lots to offer! Spacious split plan is awesome with nicely updated kitchen and bonus family room/den with real stone fireplace! Large front living room has lots of sunshine streaming in! Cozy dining area with floor to ceiling glass sliders leads to a large outside screen lanai Convenient screened lanai porch has delightful garden views. Brand new remodeled master bath and guest bath are just lovely! New ceiling fans too! Yard is private and fenced and has convenient sprinkler system on well. Large attached garage even has washer/dryer included for your use! This is really an ideal location as you are very close to convenient area shopping, schools and the sparkling waters of our magnificent Gulf beaches! This comfortable Florida home is just what you are looking for! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have any available units?
7693 JUSTIN COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have?
Some of 7693 JUSTIN COURT N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7693 JUSTIN COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
7693 JUSTIN COURT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7693 JUSTIN COURT N pet-friendly?
No, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N offers parking.
Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have a pool?
No, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N does not have a pool.
Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have accessible units?
No, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7693 JUSTIN COURT N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7693 JUSTIN COURT N does not have units with air conditioning.
