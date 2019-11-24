7693 JUSTIN COURT N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to PARADISE!!!! You will just fall in love with this spacious 3/2/2 Mediterranean style Seminole home on quiet cul-de-sac that is now available for lease! Tucked away in the splendid hidden Westchester Estates neighborhood this home has lots to offer! Spacious split plan is awesome with nicely updated kitchen and bonus family room/den with real stone fireplace! Large front living room has lots of sunshine streaming in! Cozy dining area with floor to ceiling glass sliders leads to a large outside screen lanai Convenient screened lanai porch has delightful garden views. Brand new remodeled master bath and guest bath are just lovely! New ceiling fans too! Yard is private and fenced and has convenient sprinkler system on well. Large attached garage even has washer/dryer included for your use! This is really an ideal location as you are very close to convenient area shopping, schools and the sparkling waters of our magnificent Gulf beaches! This comfortable Florida home is just what you are looking for! Come see it today!