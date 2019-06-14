Rent Calculator
7208 51st Ave N
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7208 51st Ave N
7208 51st Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7208 51st Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***3/2 AVAILABLE NOW IN ST PETERSBURG***
NEW KITCHEN!
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE4743561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7208 51st Ave N have any available units?
7208 51st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 7208 51st Ave N have?
Some of 7208 51st Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7208 51st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7208 51st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 51st Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7208 51st Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Lealman
.
Does 7208 51st Ave N offer parking?
No, 7208 51st Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7208 51st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 51st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 51st Ave N have a pool?
No, 7208 51st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7208 51st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7208 51st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 51st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 51st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 51st Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7208 51st Ave N has units with air conditioning.
