West Lealman, FL
6229 50th Avenue North
6229 50th Avenue North

6229 50th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6229 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Your Dream Home!

There is so much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features such as walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major kitchen appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. For even more appeal, the back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.

We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more information (813) 386-6478, ext. 1
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 50th Avenue North have any available units?
6229 50th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
Is 6229 50th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6229 50th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 50th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 50th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6229 50th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 6229 50th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 6229 50th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 50th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 50th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6229 50th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6229 50th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6229 50th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 50th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 50th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6229 50th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6229 50th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
