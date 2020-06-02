6187 56th Place N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large Four Bedroom on Quiet Wooded Street - You must see the inside of this home to appreciate its beauty and size. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace and much more.



(RLNE2596509)