Home

West Lealman, FL

6187 56th Place N
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6187 56th Place N
6187 56th Place North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6187 56th Place North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Four Bedroom on Quiet Wooded Street - You must see the inside of this home to appreciate its beauty and size. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace and much more.
(RLNE2596509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6187 56th Place N have any available units?
6187 56th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 6187 56th Place N have?
Some of 6187 56th Place N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6187 56th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
6187 56th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6187 56th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 6187 56th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Lealman
.
Does 6187 56th Place N offer parking?
No, 6187 56th Place N does not offer parking.
Does 6187 56th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6187 56th Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6187 56th Place N have a pool?
No, 6187 56th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 6187 56th Place N have accessible units?
No, 6187 56th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 6187 56th Place N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6187 56th Place N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6187 56th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6187 56th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.
