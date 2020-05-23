All apartments in West Lealman
5210 65th Street North 12
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5210 65th Street North 12

5210 65th Street North · No Longer Available
West Lealman
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5210 65th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344

Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW?

LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #12 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.

Call Crystal today at 727-954-0158

Drive by and stop in today, don't delay because this unit will be GONE.

6522 54th Avenue North Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

- Laundry center on site
- 2 sparkling pools
- Playground
- On site staff and maintenance
- HUGE floor plans
- CLOSE to everything! Tyrone Mall is 5 minutes away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247344
Property Id 247344

(RLNE5731244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 65th Street North 12 have any available units?
5210 65th Street North 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5210 65th Street North 12 have?
Some of 5210 65th Street North 12's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 65th Street North 12 currently offering any rent specials?
5210 65th Street North 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 65th Street North 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 65th Street North 12 is pet friendly.
Does 5210 65th Street North 12 offer parking?
No, 5210 65th Street North 12 does not offer parking.
Does 5210 65th Street North 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 65th Street North 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 65th Street North 12 have a pool?
Yes, 5210 65th Street North 12 has a pool.
Does 5210 65th Street North 12 have accessible units?
No, 5210 65th Street North 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 65th Street North 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 65th Street North 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 65th Street North 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 65th Street North 12 does not have units with air conditioning.

