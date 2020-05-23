5210 65th Street North 12

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344



Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW?



LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #12 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.



Call Crystal today at 727-954-0158



Drive by and stop in today, don't delay because this unit will be GONE.



6522 54th Avenue North Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33709



- Laundry center on site

- 2 sparkling pools

- Playground

- On site staff and maintenance

- HUGE floor plans

- CLOSE to everything! Tyrone Mall is 5 minutes away!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247344

