Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

5181 65th Way N 105

5181 65th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

5181 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Unit 105 available at $945 w/ move in special! - Property Id: 322251

Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs. Each apartment for rent features the standard amenities you deserve, including air conditioning, carpeted floors, large closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Bask in the sun on your patio where you can enjoy some personal space outdoors. Bring your furry friends to this pet-friendly environment, too, and let them enjoy your new apartment home with you!

The community amenities at your disposal include a refreshing swimming pool where you can catch some daytime rays. Finish chores easily at the laundry facility. Our professional staff is ready to serve you with excellence, providing on-call and on-site maintenance for your convenience. Call us to schedule a tour and let us show you what makes Northridge Apartments the best choice for your new apartment home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5181-65th-way-n-saint-petersburg-fl-unit-105/322251
Property Id 322251

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

