West Lealman, FL
4403 74th Street N.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4403 74th Street N.

4403 74th Street North · No Longer Available
West Lealman
Location

4403 74th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Ready NOW! 2/1 Unit Available in Beautiful St. Pete! - Move in June 1st!

This recently renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in St. Petersburg is rent ready and features a large and open living room, sunny windows, laminate and tile floors throughout the home, a kitchen stocked with a refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave and a very large backyard with driveway. The apartment is located on a cul-de-sac and resides in a quiet neighborhood. Rent is $1,050.00 monthly, and we require first month's rent, along with a security deposit of $1,050.00 to move in.

View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/B3AywvrXGao

Rent is $1,050.00 a month.

To move in: $1,050.00 (first month's rent) plus $1,050.00 (security deposit.)

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $30.00 per adult, and is completely refunded with a passing application. Any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Section 8 Welcome!

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 74th Street N. have any available units?
4403 74th Street N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4403 74th Street N. have?
Some of 4403 74th Street N.'s amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 74th Street N. currently offering any rent specials?
4403 74th Street N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 74th Street N. pet-friendly?
No, 4403 74th Street N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 4403 74th Street N. offer parking?
No, 4403 74th Street N. does not offer parking.
Does 4403 74th Street N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 74th Street N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 74th Street N. have a pool?
No, 4403 74th Street N. does not have a pool.
Does 4403 74th Street N. have accessible units?
No, 4403 74th Street N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 74th Street N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 74th Street N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 74th Street N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 74th Street N. does not have units with air conditioning.
