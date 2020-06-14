4403 74th Street N.

Amenities

recently renovated microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Ready NOW! 2/1 Unit Available in Beautiful St. Pete! - Move in June 1st!



This recently renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in St. Petersburg is rent ready and features a large and open living room, sunny windows, laminate and tile floors throughout the home, a kitchen stocked with a refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave and a very large backyard with driveway. The apartment is located on a cul-de-sac and resides in a quiet neighborhood. Rent is $1,050.00 monthly, and we require first month's rent, along with a security deposit of $1,050.00 to move in.



View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/B3AywvrXGao



Rent is $1,050.00 a month.



To move in: $1,050.00 (first month's rent) plus $1,050.00 (security deposit.)



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $30.00 per adult, and is completely refunded with a passing application. Any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Section 8 Welcome!



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text. Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686111)