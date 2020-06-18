All apartments in West DeLand
West DeLand, FL
1418 Douglas Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1418 Douglas Ave

1418 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Douglas Avenue, West DeLand, FL 32720

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Home is located off on West New York Ave. So it's close to downtown and shopping without being in all the hecticness.

Pets are welcome with a pet fee (non-refundable $200 per pet)

Schedule your showing today.

Move-in money:
1st months rent $1,400
Technology fee $20 per month
Security Deposit $1.600
Administrative fee $100

To move-in $3,120 (plus any pet fee)

(RLNE5769637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Douglas Ave have any available units?
1418 Douglas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West DeLand, FL.
What amenities does 1418 Douglas Ave have?
Some of 1418 Douglas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Douglas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Douglas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Douglas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Douglas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Douglas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Douglas Ave does offer parking.
Does 1418 Douglas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Douglas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Douglas Ave have a pool?
No, 1418 Douglas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Douglas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1418 Douglas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Douglas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Douglas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Douglas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Douglas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
