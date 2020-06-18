1418 Douglas Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Home is located off on West New York Ave. So it's close to downtown and shopping without being in all the hecticness.



Pets are welcome with a pet fee (non-refundable $200 per pet)



Schedule your showing today.



Move-in money:

1st months rent $1,400

Technology fee $20 per month

Security Deposit $1.600

Administrative fee $100



To move-in $3,120 (plus any pet fee)



(RLNE5769637)