1418 Douglas Ave

Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Home is located off on West New York Ave. So it's close to downtown and shopping without being in all the hecticness.
Pets are welcome with a pet fee (non-refundable $200 per pet)
Schedule your showing today.
Move-in money:
1st months rent $1,400
Technology fee $20 per month
Security Deposit $1.600
Administrative fee $100
To move-in $3,120 (plus any pet fee)
(RLNE5769637)