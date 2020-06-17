All apartments in West Bradenton
5416 4th Avenue West

Location

5416 4th Avenue West, West Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
This 2 Bedroom property has the modern style of today's homes while still keeping its old elegant charm.This property has an updated kitchen, Spanish style exterior, brick fireplace and refinished original flooring. You will love the kitchen with all the modern conveniences, gas appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful wood cabinets. Additional room available for den/office or bonus room.Washer and Dryer is included. A nice size back yard with paved patio, great for entertaining. The convenient location of this home can't be beat, you are close to shopping, dining and our beautiful beaches. The home is so unique you must see to appreciate all it has to offer. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 4th Avenue West have any available units?
5416 4th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Bradenton, FL.
What amenities does 5416 4th Avenue West have?
Some of 5416 4th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 4th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
5416 4th Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 4th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 4th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 5416 4th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 5416 4th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 5416 4th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5416 4th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 4th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 5416 4th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 5416 4th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 5416 4th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 4th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 4th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 4th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 4th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
