5416 4th Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

This 2 Bedroom property has the modern style of today's homes while still keeping its old elegant charm.This property has an updated kitchen, Spanish style exterior, brick fireplace and refinished original flooring. You will love the kitchen with all the modern conveniences, gas appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful wood cabinets. Additional room available for den/office or bonus room.Washer and Dryer is included. A nice size back yard with paved patio, great for entertaining. The convenient location of this home can't be beat, you are close to shopping, dining and our beautiful beaches. The home is so unique you must see to appreciate all it has to offer. Call today.