Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
345 Feather Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:50 PM

345 Feather Place

345 Feather Place · No Longer Available
Location

345 Feather Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Longwood, FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, naturally landscaped front yard, vaulted ceilings, large enclosed back patio with skylight, private driveway with an attached two-car garage and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Feather Place have any available units?
345 Feather Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
Is 345 Feather Place currently offering any rent specials?
345 Feather Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Feather Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Feather Place is pet friendly.
Does 345 Feather Place offer parking?
Yes, 345 Feather Place offers parking.
Does 345 Feather Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Feather Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Feather Place have a pool?
No, 345 Feather Place does not have a pool.
Does 345 Feather Place have accessible units?
No, 345 Feather Place does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Feather Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Feather Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Feather Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Feather Place does not have units with air conditioning.

