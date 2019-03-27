2744 Village Pine Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22718700ed ----

3/2 GEM IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF THE RESERVE AT WEDGEFIELD! SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Open, airy, well maintained home boasts a formal dining room, kitchen with extensive counter tops opens to the family room with wood floors. Master bedroom set off to the right w/spacious master bath. Screened in porch runs the length of the back of the house for outside entertaining. Washer and dryer included! LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Community offers security 2 Community Pools, , and is located with easy access to OIA (15 minutes), and beaches (Cocoa Beach is 30 minutes). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee) Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information.



Carpet

Ceramic Tile

Dryer

Hardwood Flooring

Oven

Stove

Washing Machine