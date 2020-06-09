20363 Mardi Gras Street

Amenities

Wonderful 3/2 home in Wedgefield! - HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE THE BEGINNING OF JUNE!

HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING RENOVATIONS. TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS ONCE APPLICATION IS APPROVED.



Welcome home to this adorable 3/2 home with wonderful layout in Wedgefield!

Enjoy no rear neighbors and the peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet 15 minutes from it and 30 minutes to the beach! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING RENOVATED AND WILL HAVE GORGEOUS WOOD-LIKE TILE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, FRESH NEUTRAL INTERIOR PAINT, NEW FIXTURES, NEW BLINDS! You will fall in love with the floor plan that lives very large with formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with all upgraded appliances that overlooks huge Great room. Master bedroom is on one side of the home with large master ensuite bath, featuring double sinks, shower, soaking tub with jets and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of the home. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage with opener. This home will not last! THREE VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

