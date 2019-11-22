Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

19645 Robertson St Available 12/01/19 19645 Robertson St Orlando FL 32833 - NO PETS

Must see beautiful Wedgefield screened pool home on acre lot. Four bedroom, four bath with a den. 3300+ square feet. All 18" tile and cherry hardwood floors. Master has private pool entrance, cherry hardwood floors and two closets.Master bath has over-sized walk-in shower with shower heads at both ends. Two guest bedrooms have private baths. Kitchen has 18" tile, granite counters, glass cook top, black appliances and island with separate stainless steel sink. Large screened pool and covered patio area with brick pavers. Living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5300155)