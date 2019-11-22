All apartments in Wedgefield
Wedgefield, FL
19645 Robertson St
19645 Robertson St

19645 Robertson Street · No Longer Available
Location

19645 Robertson Street, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
19645 Robertson St Available 12/01/19 19645 Robertson St Orlando FL 32833 - NO PETS
Must see beautiful Wedgefield screened pool home on acre lot. Four bedroom, four bath with a den. 3300+ square feet. All 18" tile and cherry hardwood floors. Master has private pool entrance, cherry hardwood floors and two closets.Master bath has over-sized walk-in shower with shower heads at both ends. Two guest bedrooms have private baths. Kitchen has 18" tile, granite counters, glass cook top, black appliances and island with separate stainless steel sink. Large screened pool and covered patio area with brick pavers. Living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5300155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

