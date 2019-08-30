506 Avellino Isles 1101

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Enjoy your winter vacation in the Vineyards! Fabulous lakefront residence in Avellino Isles featuring all new furniture, appliances and fixtures. You'll enjoy a gourmet kitchen with center island, granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinetry. The master suite has a king bed, flat screen television and lake and fountain views. The master bath has a large walk-in shower, separate tub and large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a queen bed and its own full bath. The den, set up as an office, has a sofa sleeper and walk-in closet. Relax and enjoy the sunsets from the screened lanai! The Avellino Isles community has it's spacious clubhouse with an infinity edge pool, Jacuzzi spa, gas grilles, fitness center and

Coach Home