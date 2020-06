Amenities

Rarely available first floor 2/2 condo in the Heart of Fort Myers!! Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping and the airport. Features a beautifully renovated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops and top of the line SS appliances. Wood laminate floors throughout main living areas including the master bedroom. Both bathrooms have also been renovated with Master Bath having a large walk-in shower with frameless glass doors. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Large screened in lanai with views of a tropical garden area and it has electric hurricane shutters. Very nicely decorated for the Florida lifestyle! There is a fishing lake on the property and a community pool. This one is a must see and won’t last long. Call today to book a showing on this turnkey condo.