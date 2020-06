Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This beautifully renovated condo can be yours to rent now. Conveniently located in the Gated community Provincetown. Close to shopping and restaurants. This condo has an updated kitchen and bathroom, brand new stainless steel appliances, front load washer and dryer, large great room area, huge screened lanai. Community is gated with a beautiful community pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Great place to live!