1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4

1706 Park Meadows Drive · (239) 936-1320
Location

1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,259

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION!
Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods.
Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd. Freshly painted throughout and reconditioned laundry Room with full size Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans, large living area downstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. You even have your own large private courtyard to enjoy! Includes access to community swimming pool.
Better call today for your private showing......call Malt Realty at (239) 936-1320 now

Small pets are okay with approval and paid pet fees.

www.maltrealty.com

In an effort to STOP internet rental fraud we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of state and cannot verify a rental we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

(RLNE5003635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have any available units?
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 has a unit available for $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have?
Some of 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 offer parking?
No, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 has a pool.
Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have accessible units?
No, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
