Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry pool internet access

1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION!

Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods.

Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd. Freshly painted throughout and reconditioned laundry Room with full size Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans, large living area downstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. You even have your own large private courtyard to enjoy! Includes access to community swimming pool.

Small pets are okay with approval and paid pet fees.



