1660 Pine Valley DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool pool table media room

Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a restaurant, library, billiards, exercise room, hobby, and community rooms, jogging, and bicycle trails, with a dog park. The location of the community allows you to be in the shopping center, restaurants, movie theater, and the famous Barbara B Mann art center within minutes, close to Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Cape Coral, and downtown Fort Myers!

Don't miss the opportunity to rent a condo that is available during season or Off-season.