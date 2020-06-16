All apartments in Villas
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

1660 Pine Valley DR

1660 Pine Valley Drive · (239) 560-7092
Location

1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a restaurant, library, billiards, exercise room, hobby, and community rooms, jogging, and bicycle trails, with a dog park. The location of the community allows you to be in the shopping center, restaurants, movie theater, and the famous Barbara B Mann art center within minutes, close to Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Cape Coral, and downtown Fort Myers!
Don't miss the opportunity to rent a condo that is available during season or Off-season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Pine Valley DR have any available units?
1660 Pine Valley DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 Pine Valley DR have?
Some of 1660 Pine Valley DR's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Pine Valley DR currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Pine Valley DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Pine Valley DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Pine Valley DR is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Pine Valley DR offer parking?
No, 1660 Pine Valley DR does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Pine Valley DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Pine Valley DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Pine Valley DR have a pool?
Yes, 1660 Pine Valley DR has a pool.
Does 1660 Pine Valley DR have accessible units?
No, 1660 Pine Valley DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Pine Valley DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Pine Valley DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Pine Valley DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 Pine Valley DR does not have units with air conditioning.
