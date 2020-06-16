All apartments in Villas
Find more places like 14380 Riva Del Lago DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villas, FL
/
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:13 AM

14380 Riva Del Lago DR

14380 Riva Del Lago Dr · (239) 777-3113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives. The home is generously appointed and has an open concept design with a luxury kitchen, generous dining area and spacious sitting room. The living area extends to a large screened balcony that provides pleasant breezes and an outstanding view. The home includes a spacious master bedroom with ensuite and direct access to the screened patio. Two additional bedrooms are nicely furnished, one with ensuite. Located in the heart of south Ft. Myers with virtually everything you need within a short distance --shopping, restaurants--and the beaches, RSW airport a short distance away. Riva Del Lago is an upscale development with luxury amenities including monitored gate access, a clay tennis court, a large infinity edge pool, modern fitness center, kayak storage & launching ramp, private access into Lake's Park, well appointed club and media rooms in the community center, and comfortable seating areas to meet guests. The home includes covered, garage parking for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have any available units?
14380 Riva Del Lago DR has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have?
Some of 14380 Riva Del Lago DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14380 Riva Del Lago DR currently offering any rent specials?
14380 Riva Del Lago DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14380 Riva Del Lago DR pet-friendly?
No, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR offer parking?
Yes, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR does offer parking.
Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have a pool?
Yes, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR has a pool.
Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have accessible units?
No, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14380 Riva Del Lago DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14380 Riva Del Lago DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14380 Riva Del Lago DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms
Villas Apartments with BalconyVillas Apartments with Parking
Villas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity