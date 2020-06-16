14380 Riva Del Lago DR

Amenities

Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives. The home is generously appointed and has an open concept design with a luxury kitchen, generous dining area and spacious sitting room. The living area extends to a large screened balcony that provides pleasant breezes and an outstanding view. The home includes a spacious master bedroom with ensuite and direct access to the screened patio. Two additional bedrooms are nicely furnished, one with ensuite. Located in the heart of south Ft. Myers with virtually everything you need within a short distance --shopping, restaurants--and the beaches, RSW airport a short distance away. Riva Del Lago is an upscale development with luxury amenities including monitored gate access, a clay tennis court, a large infinity edge pool, modern fitness center, kayak storage & launching ramp, private access into Lake's Park, well appointed club and media rooms in the community center, and comfortable seating areas to meet guests. The home includes covered, garage parking for 2 cars.