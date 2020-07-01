All apartments in Viera East
Viera East, FL
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle

2500 Addington Circle · (321) 544-2758
Location

2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL 32955
Viera North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views. Fully maintained on outside. Community heated pool/spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Located on Viera East Golf Course. This is a public golf course-pay as you play. Home features wood flooring in library and dinette, tile throughout main living area. Master suite complete with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dbl bowl vanity & large walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counters, under cabinet lighting & lots of cabinets. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Plantation shutters on most windows. Hurricane accordion shutters. Quiet neighborhood. Call for your appt. today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Addington Circle have any available units?
2500 Addington Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Addington Circle have?
Some of 2500 Addington Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Addington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Addington Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Addington Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Addington Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera East.
Does 2500 Addington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Addington Circle offers parking.
Does 2500 Addington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Addington Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Addington Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Addington Circle has a pool.
Does 2500 Addington Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2500 Addington Circle has accessible units.
Does 2500 Addington Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Addington Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Addington Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Addington Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
