2500 Addington Circle

Amenities
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views. Fully maintained on outside. Community heated pool/spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Located on Viera East Golf Course. This is a public golf course-pay as you play. Home features wood flooring in library and dinette, tile throughout main living area. Master suite complete with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dbl bowl vanity & large walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counters, under cabinet lighting & lots of cabinets. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Plantation shutters on most windows. Hurricane accordion shutters. Quiet neighborhood. Call for your appt. today