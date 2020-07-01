2500 Addington Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views. Fully maintained on outside. Community heated pool/spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Located on Viera East Golf Course. This is a public golf course-pay as you play. Home features wood flooring in library and dinette, tile throughout main living area. Master suite complete with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dbl bowl vanity & large walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counters, under cabinet lighting & lots of cabinets. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Plantation shutters on most windows. Hurricane accordion shutters. Quiet neighborhood. Call for your appt. today