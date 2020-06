Amenities

Come see this split plan 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo in the heart of Viera. Entertain guests in the light and bright open floor plan with laminate floors throughout the living area and bedrooms. This gated community offers amenities such as clubhouse, gym and community pool. Close to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera. Minutes drive from the new Viera I-95 exit and three golf clubs. Community park with walking trails and playground across the street on Murrell Road.