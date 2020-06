Amenities

Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.This 2/2 unit is easy access right off elevator to 3rd floor View of beautiful garden area & pool from private screened in porch. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, library and park. Owner pays maintenance fees which include water, trash removal and sewer. VACANT EASY TO SHOW