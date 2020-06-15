All apartments in Venice Gardens
Find more places like 10908 Bull Rush Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice Gardens, FL
/
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10908 Bull Rush Dr.

10908 Bullrush Dr · (941) 255-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice Gardens
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10908 Bull Rush Dr. · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room, dining room, Breakfast nook, family room, and large upstairs bonus floor. HOA Transferable Golf and Social package, 18 hole Championship Golf Course, Palm Club, Golf Club, fitness center and spa, poolside bar, tennis courts all-inclusive, Minumim departure clean is $165.00 Golf membership transfer $100, Social membership transfer $150 or both for $200 HOA approval, 90-day minimum

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5321270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have any available units?
10908 Bull Rush Dr. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have?
Some of 10908 Bull Rush Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 Bull Rush Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10908 Bull Rush Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 Bull Rush Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. offer parking?
No, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. has a pool.
Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10908 Bull Rush Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10908 Bull Rush Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10908 Bull Rush Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Venice Gardens 2 BedroomsVenice Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Venice Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Gardens Furnished Apartments
Venice Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity