pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL
Venice Gardens
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .
South Venice
4167 Pompano Road
4167 Pompano Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1635 sqft
Come see this corner lot home with lot of updates!! This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining room, great room, laundry room and sun room. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets .
South Venice
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.
South Venice
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.
South Venice
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Season Availability 2021 January – March! $5,500/mo - Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges.
South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
13889 Posada street
13889 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1437 sqft
Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
4401 Lenox Blvd.
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home ready for you! - LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you.
Venetian Golf And River Club
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
