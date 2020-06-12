/
3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8221 Shadow Pine Way
8221 Shadow Pine Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2428 sqft
Beautiful single family home nestled in the well-manicured Deer Creek neighborhood in Palmer Ranch. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care included! This 2 spacious bedroom plus a den home has a large private pool which overlooks private preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8335 GLENROSE WAY
8335 Glen Rose Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Very nicely maintained ground floor condo in Pinestone on Palmer Ranch. Three bedroom, two bath split plan. Open kitchen, living room/dining room combination with screened lanai. Washer/dryer included in unit. One carport.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1700 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1370 sqft
Located in beautiful Pelican Cove. Come and stay and watch the sunsets. Located minutes from Siesta Beach, voted #1 in USA. This condo is a ground floor end unit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8725 DAYDREAM STREET
8725 Daydream St, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1758 sqft
Brand new town home in Sarasota for rent. Corner unit in the gated community of Promenade on Palmer Ranch. Move-in ready, all concrete block, two story 1,758 SqFt. 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8529 Great Meadow Drive
8529 Great Meadow Drive, Sarasota County, FL
Annual, unfurnished single family pool home available in Turtle Rock on Palmer Ranch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is light, bright and spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8302 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
8302 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Vacation Home Available Monthly. First opening August 2020. Available through January 2021. This single story 3 bedroom vacation home is located in quiet tropical south Siesta Key setting.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5108 TREESDALE COURT
5108 Treesdale Court, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1904 sqft
Completely remodeled and Meticulously maintained Villa in Turtle Rock...from the moment you drive into Palmer Ranch you immediately feel the tranquility that this community offers...
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE
7798 Holiday Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2947 sqft
Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1366 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7930 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7930 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
Great location ! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom town home has a screened balcony and private garage. Kitchen offers solid wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a heated pool, playground and is a gated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Hidden Bay Dr
232 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333 3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7816 Limestone Lane
7816 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
Large Water View Condo w/Garage in Stonehaven - Large (1417sf) newer (2009) 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor condo "unfurnished" w/1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision.
