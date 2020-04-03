All apartments in Vamo
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD

76 Bishops Court Rd · (941) 544-3535
Location

76 Bishops Court Rd, Vamo, FL 34229

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1678 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
RENTAL: Available May 1, 2020. Luxury turnkey furnished Georgian Style Villa in beautiful, secure, gated Oaks Preserve community of The Oaks Club in Osprey FL. Nestled among the live oaks and palms and native vegetation with lovely flowering annuals and perennials, this villa is one of twelve townhome and villa condominium units of the Bishopscourt Townhomes. Community pool is a few steps thru the woods across the street. This community has 24 hour attended gate, secure walking and close proximity to the Legacy Trail for cycling to either Sarasota or Venice. Siesta Key and Nokomis Beaches are 15 min. drive. Publix, Target, 24 hr. Walmart, Lowes within 3 minutes. I-75 is 12 minutes near.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have any available units?
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have?
Some of 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD offer parking?
No, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD has a pool.
Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
