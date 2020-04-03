76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Property Amenities pool

RENTAL: Available May 1, 2020. Luxury turnkey furnished Georgian Style Villa in beautiful, secure, gated Oaks Preserve community of The Oaks Club in Osprey FL. Nestled among the live oaks and palms and native vegetation with lovely flowering annuals and perennials, this villa is one of twelve townhome and villa condominium units of the Bishopscourt Townhomes. Community pool is a few steps thru the woods across the street. This community has 24 hour attended gate, secure walking and close proximity to the Legacy Trail for cycling to either Sarasota or Venice. Siesta Key and Nokomis Beaches are 15 min. drive. Publix, Target, 24 hr. Walmart, Lowes within 3 minutes. I-75 is 12 minutes near.