Vamo, FL
1707 Pelican Cove Road
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:25 AM

1707 Pelican Cove Road

1707 Pelican Cove Road · (941) 587-2603
Location

1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #451 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit. It features decorator furnishings, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and everything you need to enjoy a vacation getaway or extended stay. Relax on the lovely screened lanai or take a dip in the pool which is just steps from your back door! WiFi, cable TV included and a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. Pelican Cove, a gated community, sits on 75 acres of lush landscaping. There are 6 swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, exercise room, clubhouse, private harbor, kayak launch, walking paths through tropical foliage leading to Little Sarasota Bay with peaceful waterfront views. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Siesta Key Beach, ranked #1 in the USA. Sorry no pets allowed. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Two month minimum lease required. AVAILABLE (APRIL - JUNE 2020) AND ALL OF 2021!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have any available units?
1707 Pelican Cove Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have?
Some of 1707 Pelican Cove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Pelican Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Pelican Cove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Pelican Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Pelican Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road offer parking?
No, 1707 Pelican Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Pelican Cove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Pelican Cove Road has a pool.
Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 1707 Pelican Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Pelican Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Pelican Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Pelican Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
