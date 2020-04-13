1707 Pelican Cove Road

Amenities

TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit. It features decorator furnishings, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and everything you need to enjoy a vacation getaway or extended stay. Relax on the lovely screened lanai or take a dip in the pool which is just steps from your back door! WiFi, cable TV included and a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. Pelican Cove, a gated community, sits on 75 acres of lush landscaping. There are 6 swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, exercise room, clubhouse, private harbor, kayak launch, walking paths through tropical foliage leading to Little Sarasota Bay with peaceful waterfront views. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Siesta Key Beach, ranked #1 in the USA. Sorry no pets allowed. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Two month minimum lease required. AVAILABLE (APRIL - JUNE 2020) AND ALL OF 2021!