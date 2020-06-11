1617 BAYHOUSE COURT

Amenities
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window. Master bedroom with Queen bed, walk-in closets, and stall shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds. Wonderful wide open Bay view from glassed-in lanai. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tucked away in a gated community, equipped with 6 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, 2 club houses, marina, and boat docks. Non-smoking unit. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.