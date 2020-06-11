All apartments in Vamo
Find more places like 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vamo, FL
/
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

1617 BAYHOUSE COURT

1617 Bayhouse Court · (941) 600-6878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vamo
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window. Master bedroom with Queen bed, walk-in closets, and stall shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds. Wonderful wide open Bay view from glassed-in lanai. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tucked away in a gated community, equipped with 6 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, 2 club houses, marina, and boat docks. Non-smoking unit. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have any available units?
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have?
Some of 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT offer parking?
No, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT has a pool.
Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1617 BAYHOUSE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vamo 1 BedroomsVamo 2 Bedrooms
Vamo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVamo Dog Friendly Apartments
Vamo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FL
Siesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity