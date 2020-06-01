906 Grand Canyon Drive

Amenities

Located in Copper Ridge, this 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home has a fully fenced backyard, screened Lanai. Custom kitchen boasts Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar There is new tile flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.