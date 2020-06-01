All apartments in Valrico
Valrico, FL
906 Grand Canyon Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:14 PM

906 Grand Canyon Drive

906 Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Grand Canyon Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Located in Copper Ridge, this 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home has a fully fenced backyard, screened Lanai. Custom kitchen boasts Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar There is new tile flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have any available units?
906 Grand Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have?
Some of 906 Grand Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Grand Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Grand Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Grand Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Grand Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 906 Grand Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Grand Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 906 Grand Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Grand Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Grand Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Grand Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Grand Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
