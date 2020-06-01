906 Briarcliff Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL VALRICO HOME - COMPLETELY UPDATED! - Please call Chris Thompson today at 813-773-8225 for more information! This conveniently located, Valrico beauty is SUPER CLEAN and has been recently renovated with a brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, tile throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new light fixtures, and a newer ac and roof! Huge corner lot! Huge back screened in patio! Ready and waiting for you to call home! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866919)