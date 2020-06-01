All apartments in Valrico
906 Briarcliff Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

906 Briarcliff Dr

906 Briarcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Briarcliff Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL VALRICO HOME - COMPLETELY UPDATED! - Please call Chris Thompson today at 813-773-8225 for more information! This conveniently located, Valrico beauty is SUPER CLEAN and has been recently renovated with a brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, tile throughout, fresh paint inside and out, new light fixtures, and a newer ac and roof! Huge corner lot! Huge back screened in patio! Ready and waiting for you to call home! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Briarcliff Dr have any available units?
906 Briarcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 906 Briarcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
906 Briarcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Briarcliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 906 Briarcliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 906 Briarcliff Dr offer parking?
No, 906 Briarcliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 906 Briarcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Briarcliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Briarcliff Dr have a pool?
No, 906 Briarcliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 906 Briarcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 906 Briarcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Briarcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Briarcliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Briarcliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 906 Briarcliff Dr has units with air conditioning.
