5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in the River Hills Subdivision in the Fairway One Community. This home looks and feels much larger than it's advertised square footage. Many features and upgrades include spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters throughout, down stairs master suite and stunning view of the golf course. Master Bath has been upgraded with granite and large walkin shower. Second Bedroom is downstairs with upgraded private bath. Upgraded Cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances, granite in Kitchen and downstairs baths. Large private Office as you walk in from the front door. Large third bedroom upstairs with private bath. This home offers a 2 car garage with a seperate entrance and door for your golf cart. Large Screened and covered lanai over looking the River Hills Golf Course Hole number one. Rental includes lawn service and a Private Pool for Fairway Residents. Come and enjoy the maintenance free living in this wonderful community. River Hills is a community with a fully manned front and back gate. This country club community features 18 holes of championship golf as well as tennis, basketball, community pool, park, playground, fitness center and more!. Great shopping and dining near by with A rated schools. Accuracy of square footage, lot size and other information is not guaranteed