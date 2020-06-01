All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE

5120 Fairway One Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5120 Fairway One Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in the River Hills Subdivision in the Fairway One Community. This home looks and feels much larger than it's advertised square footage. Many features and upgrades include spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters throughout, down stairs master suite and stunning view of the golf course. Master Bath has been upgraded with granite and large walkin shower. Second Bedroom is downstairs with upgraded private bath. Upgraded Cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances, granite in Kitchen and downstairs baths. Large private Office as you walk in from the front door. Large third bedroom upstairs with private bath. This home offers a 2 car garage with a seperate entrance and door for your golf cart. Large Screened and covered lanai over looking the River Hills Golf Course Hole number one. Rental includes lawn service and a Private Pool for Fairway Residents. Come and enjoy the maintenance free living in this wonderful community. River Hills is a community with a fully manned front and back gate. This country club community features 18 holes of championship golf as well as tennis, basketball, community pool, park, playground, fitness center and more!. Great shopping and dining near by with A rated schools. Accuracy of square footage, lot size and other information is not guaranteed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have any available units?
5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 FAIRWAY ONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 Bedroom ApartmentsValrico 2 Bedroom Apartments
Valrico 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa