464 SUMMER SAILS DRIVE

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car garage, single family home located in Somerset Community in Valrico, FL . NO PETS. Home features Pergo laminate flooring throughout living areas, ceramic tile in kitchens/baths and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has eat in space with new granite countertops, appliance package features side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Washer and gas dryer in garage. Privacy fenced back yard perfect for entertaining.$75 per adult for ReMax application AND $50 Somerset HOA fee. Once approved $1375 rent and $1425 security deposit.