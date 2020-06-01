3827 Highgate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4 bed pool home - Completely remodeled pool home! 4 Beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, enclosed lanai with hot tub, fenced in yard. The property has been remodeled from top to bottom. The roof was replaced in 2017, HVAC replaced in 2018, Pool resurfaced, stainless appliances, all new paint inside and out, new carpet in each bedroom, 6x36 wood look tile throughout all common areas. This traditional ranch floor plan has a touch of modern design with open space perfect for entertaining allowing the light to flow from front to back. Master bath offers a touch of luxury with a double bowl vanity and marble look shower tile. The ceiling in the great room is a one of a kind distressed wood plank pulling together the kitchen and tv area with class. Act now, this property is listed for sale or lease. Schedule your showing today! Tennant pays $75 processing fee at possession, $60 application fee per adult, This property is also listed for sale. Contact property manager - Jerry Van Slavens for showings. 813-310-8663



