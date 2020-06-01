All apartments in Valrico
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

3827 Highgate Dr

3827 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Highgate Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4 bed pool home - Completely remodeled pool home! 4 Beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, enclosed lanai with hot tub, fenced in yard. The property has been remodeled from top to bottom. The roof was replaced in 2017, HVAC replaced in 2018, Pool resurfaced, stainless appliances, all new paint inside and out, new carpet in each bedroom, 6x36 wood look tile throughout all common areas. This traditional ranch floor plan has a touch of modern design with open space perfect for entertaining allowing the light to flow from front to back. Master bath offers a touch of luxury with a double bowl vanity and marble look shower tile. The ceiling in the great room is a one of a kind distressed wood plank pulling together the kitchen and tv area with class. Act now, this property is listed for sale or lease. Schedule your showing today! Tennant pays $75 processing fee at possession, $60 application fee per adult, This property is also listed for sale. Contact property manager - Jerry Van Slavens for showings. 813-310-8663

(RLNE5026644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Highgate Dr have any available units?
3827 Highgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3827 Highgate Dr have?
Some of 3827 Highgate Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Highgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Highgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Highgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Highgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Highgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Highgate Dr offers parking.
Does 3827 Highgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Highgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Highgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3827 Highgate Dr has a pool.
Does 3827 Highgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 3827 Highgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Highgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 Highgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 Highgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3827 Highgate Dr has units with air conditioning.
