Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Looking to sub lease my apartment starting mid August. August rent is already paid so sublease rent would start in September. The lease is up in December and would then be available for renewal if desired.



This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style apartment with attached 1 car garage in Valrico Station Apartments. Will still need to meet apartment complex requirements for background check and security deposit.