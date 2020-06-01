2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard

Amenities

BUCKHORN PRESERVE HOME AVAILABLE DECEMBER 14th. What a stunning home for you to consider in Valrico. This updated home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms covering over 1971 square feet. Walk through the door into a spacious living room/dining room combination that is perfect for the whole family and for any of your guests. The amazing open styled kitchen/family room area is just beautiful. The kitchen boasts an island breakfast bar, over-sized cabinetry, stainless appliances and enough space to spread out for every chef in the house can participate. Natural light pours in through the glass sliders in the family room! Take a walk outside to the beautiful patio onto of nice pavers. This private backyard adds to your outdoor fun. The bedrooms are all large perfect for all your furnishings. The master bathrooms have a huge walk-in closet and duel sinks. Don't miss your opportunity to see this property''''?with nearby access to I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, this is a great place to plant roots. Also, top-rated schools are very close by. Contact us today for a viewing.



