Valrico, FL
2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard

2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BUCKHORN PRESERVE HOME AVAILABLE DECEMBER 14th. What a stunning home for you to consider in Valrico. This updated home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms covering over 1971 square feet. Walk through the door into a spacious living room/dining room combination that is perfect for the whole family and for any of your guests. The amazing open styled kitchen/family room area is just beautiful. The kitchen boasts an island breakfast bar, over-sized cabinetry, stainless appliances and enough space to spread out for every chef in the house can participate. Natural light pours in through the glass sliders in the family room! Take a walk outside to the beautiful patio onto of nice pavers. This private backyard adds to your outdoor fun. The bedrooms are all large perfect for all your furnishings. The master bathrooms have a huge walk-in closet and duel sinks. Don't miss your opportunity to see this property''''?with nearby access to I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, this is a great place to plant roots. Also, top-rated schools are very close by. Contact us today for a viewing.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have any available units?
2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have?
Some of 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
