2609 Crestfield Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:22 PM

2609 Crestfield Drive

2609 Crestfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Crestfield Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
Original Buckhorn Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Crestfield Drive have any available units?
2609 Crestfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 2609 Crestfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Crestfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Crestfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Crestfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Crestfield Drive offer parking?
No, 2609 Crestfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2609 Crestfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Crestfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Crestfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Crestfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Crestfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Crestfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Crestfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Crestfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Crestfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 Crestfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

